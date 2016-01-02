Sanders Raises Over $33M Last Quarter

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Bernie Sanders' campaign announced on Saturday that it had raised over $33 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, bringing their total raised for the year to $73 million. The campaign also flaunted the fact that it had contributions from over one million donors, a number they reached prior to the time when Barack Obama's campaign got its millionth donor. His primary opponent, Hillary Clinton announced that she had raised $55 million in the final fundraising period on Friday, bringing her campaign's yearly total to $112 million.