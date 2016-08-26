Sanders to Stump Solo for Clinton

Senator Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail for former rival Hillary Clinton on Labor Day, a Sanders spokesperson told MSNBC. Sanders had already announced plans to “campaign vigorously” for Clinton, and appeared with her in a joint event in July. Sanders will make his first solo appearance in support of Clinton during a breakfast for the AFL-CIO, a coalition of labor unions that declared for Clinton in July.

Sanders has also launched his Our Revolution campaign, an organization that will back progressive candidates in other races. The group has encountered early difficulties, however, with over half the campaign quitting over internal disputes.