Sandra Bullock Questions Her Role as a White Mom to Black Kids
MATERNAL INSTINCTS
Actress Sandra Bullock said that one of the more difficult roles she’s had to play is being a white mother to her Black children. In an interview on the TODAY show Wednesday, Bullock told host Hoda Kotb that she worries about the impact she has had on her kids and whether or not they would still love her even though she does not “represent their culture.” The actress also explained that she’s constantly worried about the wellbeing of her adopted son and daughter due to racial discrimination. Bullock said that the concept has been on her mind from the time the kids were very young. They’re now 11 and 9. “As a white woman, I didn't have to think about that. …You realize that there is a whole universe that you have to educate yourself to,” she said. “Once you see it, you can’t un-see it.”