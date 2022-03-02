Sandra Lee Finally Gets Hysterectomy She Put Off for Years

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee says she finally had the hysterectomy that she was supposed to get years ago. “It was a follow up to my breast cancer surgery, but I had repeatedly put it off and then Covid hit,” she wrote on Instagram. “I had repeatedly put it off and then Covid hit. Fast forward to now, during a routine appointment with my gynecologist, she noticed a change in some of my cells.” Lee said she hesitated getting the operation because she got an infection after her double mastectomy. “I admit, I am a little embarrassed that I hadn’t had the courage to get this final stage done until now,” the Food Network personality wrote. “So while you’re reading this post I am undergoing hysterectomy surgery. A surgery that so many brave women before me have had to do. It’ll be an everything out procedure and after that, there won’t be any more halo of worry hanging over my head.”
