Sandusky Accusers Plan to Sue His Charity

CHEAT SHEET
Eleven of Jerry Sandusky’s alleged victims plan to sue the former Penn State assistant football coach’s charity, the Second Mile, their attorneys said on Friday. At least one of those accusers wants to stop the organization from transferring its funds in preparation for what looks like an inevitable fold. Those representing the accusers say Second Mile officials were aware of the allegations against its founder and did not act appropriately in response. Meanwhile, Joe Paterno is still the king of Happy Valley. A Public Policy Poll finds that 51 percent of Pennsylvanians still view the recently terminated coach in a positive light. Though Paterno's popularity shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, the fact that even 3 percent of Pennsylvanians still view his disgraced assistant Jerry Sandusky positively should.