Sandusky: I Am Innocent

In Jerry Sandusky’s first interview since his child-molestation scandal imploded, which aired Monday on NBC’s Rock Center, the former Penn State coach maintained he’s innocent of all charges—though his argument isn’t exactly convincing. In a phone interview with sportscaster Bob Costas, Sandusky claimed he’s not a “pedophile,” despite having “horsed around” with kids in the shower, adding that he “hugged them and touched their legs without intent of sexual contact.” As Costas pressed him to admit to wrongdoing, he conceded, “I shouldn’t have showered with those kids." If the odds weren't already against Sandusky, recent reports that his lawyer, Joe Amendola, impregnated an underage woman in 1996 will not help his case.