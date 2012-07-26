Sandusky Voicemails Released

CHEAT SHEET
Lawyers for one of Jerry Sandusky’s victims released on Thursday two voicemails the former coach left for their client in September 2011. In one message, it appears as though Sandusky, who was convicted in June of sexually abusing several boys, is asking whether the victim would like to go to a Penn State game. Both messages allegedly end with the phrase “love you.” The attorneys said the voicemails showed that Sandusky was trying to exert control over his victims and announced they will be filing a civil lawsuit against Penn State because the university facilitated Sandusky’s criminal acts.