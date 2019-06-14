Sandy Hook, New Jersey, Concert Series Canceled Because of Bird Nests

A popular weekly New Jersey concert series has been canceled because federal protected birds built nests on the site. Piping plovers are averse to noise, so the Sandy Hook Foundation’s summer music performances, which typically draw thousands to the shore, have been scrapped this year. “The plovers have been building nests and laying eggs along most of Sandy Hook’s beaches,” the foundation said in a statement. There are only 3,000 nesting pairs of the plovers on the East Coast, according to NJ.com.