Sandy Hook Parents’ Lawyer Wants Alex Jones Attorney Removed Over Infowars Attack

The attorney for a Sandy Hook parent suing Alex Jones wants the conspiracy theorist’s lawyer to be removed from the defamation case for attacking him on Infowars. Mark Bankston represents parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in lawsuits against Jones, who wrongly claimed the kids’ murders were a hoax. In a motion filed this week, Bankston said Jones’ attorney, Robert Barnes, should be removed for making incendiary comments that Bankston claimed had placed him and his wife at risk. Barnes said on Infowars in February that the lawsuits are “a coordinated plan, orchestrated plan, by people like Media Matters, people like David Brock, people like the Clinton family, people like George Soros, and other individuals who believe that speech should not be allowed.” A hearing date has yet to be set on the motion by Bankston to remove Barnes from the case, according to the Austin American-Statesman.