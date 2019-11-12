GO AHEAD
Supreme Court Allows Sandy Hook Families and Survivor to Sue Gunmaker
The Supreme Court will allow a Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting survivor and the families of nine victims proceed with a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used in the massacre that left 26 people dead. The Associated Press reports that justices rejected an appeal Tuesday morning from Remington Arms that argued a 2005 federal law prevents firearms manufacturers from liability when their products are used in crimes. The lawsuit says Remington should not have sold a weapon as deadly as the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle that gunman Adam Lanza used to kill 20 children and six adult staff members in 2012. It also accused Remington of targeting younger males in its marketing and product placement in video games. The National Rifle Association previously urged the court to end the lawsuit.