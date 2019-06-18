Sandy Hook Victim’s Father Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against Deniers

The publishers of a book titled Nobody Died at Sandy Hook have lost a defamation lawsuit filed by Lenny Pozner, whose 6-year-old son, Noah, was murdered in the 2012 shooting in Newton, Connecticut. The book, which claimed the shooting never happened, has also been pulled from shelves to settle claims against its publisher. “My face-to-face interactions with Mr. Pozner have led me to believe that Mr. Pozner is telling the truth about the death of his son,” Dave Gahary, the principal officer at publisher Moon Rock Books, said Monday. “I extend my most heartfelt and sincere apology to the Pozner family.” Pozner has spent years pushing back against the swarm of Sandy Hook “truthers” who have harassed him, subjected him to death threats, and claimed that his son never existed.

His fight has been joined by others who lost loved ones in the massacre. After enduring harassment online and in person for years, some have decided to debunk the rampant conspiracy theories. The conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook shooting did not happen, and the grieving parents were actually “crisis actors,” was aggressively promoted by Alex Jones on the Infowars website. Jones has since claimed he had a “form of psychosis” while pushing the conspiracy theory.