    TRIBUTE

    Santorum: Breitbart ‘a Huge Loss’

    Jonathan Alcorn / Zuma Press

    Conservative politicians and pundits are mourning the death of publisher and blogger Andrew Breitbart, who died Thursday morning at the age of 43. Rick Santorum said it was "a huge loss," and that "what separated Andrew from most was his courage to stand up to the liberal elite while living in the lion's den itself." Mitt Romney said on Twitter: "Ann and I are deeply saddened by the passing of @AndrewBreitbart: brilliant entrepreneur, fearless conservative, loving husband and father." Matt Drudge, who mentored Breitbart while employing him through the 1990s until 2005, posted on the Drudge Report: "I still see him in my mind's eye in Venice Beach, the sunny day I met him." Arianna Huffington, who enlisted Breitbart to help her start the Huffington Post, wrote that she valued "his passion, his exuberance, his fearlessness."

    Read it at Associated Press