Santorum Heads To Iowa

Rick Santorum, the former Republican senator who infamously likened homosexuality to bestiality, is heading to Iowa this fall, signaling an interest in a 2012 presidential bid, Politico reports. Santorum said that the series of speaking engagements will help him make his voice be heard on "the state of affairs in this country and how Republicans are dealing with [issues]." Santorum—whose last name is used by some as extremely vulgar slang—will be following in the footsteps of numerous other potential presidential hopefuls in the GOP who have traveled to the campaign staging ground. Politico reports that "Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour, House Minority Conference Chair Mike Pence (R-Ind.), former New York Gov. George Pataki and, before admitting his adulterous affair, Nevada Sen. John Ensign," have all visited Iowa. Ready for another campaign epic?
