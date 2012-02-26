Santorum Insists Obama Is a Snob

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Hill
Rick Santorum is on quite a roll. He made the rounds on the Sunday morning talk shows and appeared on NBC's Meet the Press to defend calling President Obama a "snob" for saying that everyone in the country should be able to go to college. Santorum stood by the charge because he insisted that going to college isn't the only way to succeed—which Obama never claimed. Santorum explained that "it doesn't mean you have to go to a four-year college degree" and added that he, too, wants "everyone to have the opportunity to go to college, or any other higher level of training skills." Isn't that pretty much what President Obama said?