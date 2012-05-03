Santorum Makes Senate Endorsement

CHEAT SHEET
Unlike his former fellow castmembers on the defunct reality show GOP Debates, Rick Santorum is in no rush to endorse presumptive presidential nominee Mitt Romney. He already made this clear once, but he reinforced this stance Thursday when, after Michele Bachmann and Newt Gingrich threw their support behind their former opponent, Santorum endorsed Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning for the state's Republican Senate nomination. Bruning is up against former Nebraska senator Bob Kerrey who once said Santorum was "Latin for a--hole."