Santorum: Romney Is ‘Compromised’

As the days dwindle down before Tuesday’s highly anticipated primaries in Michigan and Arizona, Rick Santorum devoted a speech Friday night to a thinly veiled attack against Romney. Santorum called himself a “conviction conservative” and knocked Romney for being “inconsistent,” hammering him for opposing the auto industry rescue in Michigan while supporting the Wall Street bailout. Santorum billed it a policy speech, but he spent most of the night attacking Romney—although he did give some broad criticisms of President Obama as well. Meanwhile, the struggling Newt Gingrich tried to revive his campaign in Olympia, Wash., telling lawmakers and reporters that the state is taking the wrong action on gay marriage but “doing it the right way,” by letting the voters decide.
