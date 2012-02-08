Santorum Sweeps Three Primaries

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
Do GOP voters have a new favorite non-Romney? Rick Santorum won a stunning three-state victory last night, beating his rivals in the Minnesota and Colorado caucuses and in a nonbinding primary in Missouri. It's a blow to Mitt Romney, who appeared on a course to the nomination after victories in Florida and Nevada. It's also bad news for Newt Gingrich, who now has won only one state to Santorum's four. However, Romney, better funded and better equipped for a national campaign, has the edge in the next round of primaries and caucuses, which culminate in the 11 Super Tuesday races on March 6.