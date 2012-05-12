Santorum: Use Gay Marriage as Weapon

CHEAT SHEET
Be a man, was Rick Santorum’s message to Mitt Romney in an interview on an Arkansas CNN affiliate Friday night. The former Republican candidate, who issued a somewhat tepid endorsement of Romney after dropping out of the race, urged Mitt to “step up”—it’s time to turn President Obama’s endorsement of same-sex marriage against him. “This is a very potent weapon, if you will, for Governor Romney if he’s willing to step up and take advantage of a president who is very much out of touch with the values of America,” Santorum said.