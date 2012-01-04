Santorum Vows ‘Game On’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
Eight was enough for Mitt Romney, who squeaked by with a razor-thin lead over Rick Santorum in Tuesday night's Iowa caucuses. But Santorum, lifted by his strong showing, vowed to continue on to New Hampshire. “Game on,” the ex-senator declared. “Thank you so much, Iowa, for standing up and not compromising, by standing up and being bold,” he told his fans Tuesday night. Iowa's secretary of state, a Santorum backer, called it a “Cinderella story.” But does Santorum have the cash and the organization to compete in the Granite State, Mitt Romney's backyard? The Daily Beast‘s Lois Romano reports. Plus, Paul Begala, Mark McKinnon, and more Daily Beast contributors weigh in on Election Beast.