Santorum Wins Alabama, Mississippi

Oh, boy, this complicates things. Just when you thought Mitt Romney was ready to wrap up the election, Rick Santorum and the voters of Mississippi and Alabama are here to tell you it’s not over yet. Santorum won Alabama Tuesday, winning a projected 35 percent of votes. In second place was Gingrich over Romney, 30 percent to 28 percent. In Mississippi, Santorum fought a tight race with Romney and Gingrich, but is being projected to win. Though Mitt started strong, he faded quickly once the votes came in. It's important to note that though Santorum has the momentum, he still lags delegate-wise.