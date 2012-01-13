Santorum: Yes, Obama Is Evil

CHEAT SHEET
Rick Santorum is attempting to appeal to the faction of American conservatives who don't simply believe Barack Obama shouldn't be president but who think that he is actually evil. While campaigning in South Carolina, Santorum differentiates himself from Mitt Romney, who has said Obama is a good person but a bad president, by aligning himself with voters who view Obama as a calculating and dangerous politician. As the race progresses with Mitt Romney at the forefront, anti-Mitt conservatives are getting frustrated by the Tea Party's inability to stop him which was, after all, one of the movement's defining purposes.