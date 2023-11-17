George Santos’ Comms Director Quits After Damning Ethics Report

CHEAT SHEET
The release of a blistering ethics report scrutinizing Rep. George Santos (R-NY) and alleging “potential violations of federal criminal law” is already making waves in his office. Gabrielle Lipsky, a longtime Santos staffer who served as his communications director, resigned in the wake of the report, The Hill reported. Lipsky served on his campaign starting in April 2022 and began work in his office after he was sworn in this January. Santos said he will forgo re-election and Congress appears increasingly likely to expel him in the coming weeks. Lipsky did not return a request for comment.