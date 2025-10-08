4-Time Oscar Nominee Cast as Paul McCartney’s Wife in Biopic
Sam Mendes’ The Beatles—A Four-Film Cinematic Event has found its Linda McCartney, Deadline reports. Multiple sources told the site that Brooklyn star Saoirse Ronan, 31, signed on to play McCartney’s first wife in the film series alongside Paul Mescal, 29, as Paul McCartney. The film series will also star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. All four parts of the biopic are slated to premiere in 2028, with each to focus on one of the four Beatles. Though Ronan is expected to appear frequently in McCartney’s film, Deadline reports that its unclear how much she will feature in others. Linda McCartney was a prominent photographer, the first to have her work featured on the cover of Rolling Stone, and also an animal rights activist and musician, before she died of cancer in 1998. Ronan accrued four Academy Awards nominations by the age of 25 for her roles in Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women.