Sara Bareilles Says She’s ‘Fully Recovered’ From Coronavirus

Sara Bareilles has “fully recovered” from COVID-19, the singer said in an Instagram Story on Thursday. Filming herself out on a “socially distanced walk,” she said, “I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know...Really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around. Lots of love.” She had not previously announced her diagnosis, but many of her castmates in the London production of the musical Waitress, which ended March 14, had tested positive, according to her co-star Gavin Creel.