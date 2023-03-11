Ex-NYPD ‘Tambourine Cop’ Convicted of Participating in Jan. 6 Riot
JINGLE-JANGLE JUSTICE
Sara Carpenter, a retired New York City cop, was found guilty Thursday on seven felony and misdemeanor charges related to her participation in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots. Carpenter’s conviction included obstruction of official proceeding, civil disorder, and entering or remaining in a restricted building or ground. According to The New York Times, prosecutors said that during the insurrection, Carpenter screamed at police, “I’m an animal,” and that she was later caught on camera insisting, “The breach was made... Congress needs to come out. They need to certify Trump as president. This is our house.” The 53-year-old ex-cop was first charged in March 2021 after admitting to the FBI that she had entered the Capitol building. A search of her home enabled officials to match Carpenter to a woman caught on Capitol security footage playing a tambourine inside the building during the riots.