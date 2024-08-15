Actress and Tennis Pro Break Up After 14 Years Together
SPLITSVILLE
Actress and reality TV star Sara Foster has reportedly split from her retired tennis player partner Tommy Haas, after 14 years together. They share two daughters and are making them top priority right now. The couple is “entirely focused on co-parenting their two daughters Valentina and Josephine,” a source told People exclusively. Foster is the daughter of music producer David Foster. According to the publication, Foster has previously been candid about her marriage and even put him on blast after he like photos of women in bathing suits on Instagram. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the guy that hasn’t figured out yet that ‘likes’ are public,” Foster captioned screenshots of Haas’ liked photos. Foster’s most recent social media pic with her partner was a throwback posted in February from the 2013 U.S. Open. In a 2023 podcast appearance, Foster gave more insight into their relationship and said they were “basically married” and have known each other since they were 25. Neither Foster nor Haas have yet to comment on their alleged split.