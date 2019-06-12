Sara Netanyahu Gets Plea Deal After $100K Catering Scandal

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of the Israeli prime minister, has reached a plea deal to bring an end to accusations that she misused about $100,000 in public funds by spending it on fancy meals. Prosecutors charged her with fraud, saying that she purposefully concealed the fact that she had a cook on the payroll so that she could order hundreds of meals from trendy restaurants and charge them to taxpayers. According to The New York Times, the plea deal will see the amount of public money in question halved to $50,000, and she has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of trickery. She’ll reportedly pay about $2,800 in fines and $12,500 in restitution. However, Benjamin Netanyahu still faces far more serious criminal accusations, on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.