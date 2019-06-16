Benjamin Netanyahu's Wife Sentenced for Misusing State Funds on Lavish Dinners

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was sentenced Sunday to pay a fine of more than $15,000 for misusing state funds. The ruling settled allegations that she had used $100,000 of government money to expense lavish meals at restaurants, while the official state residence employed a full-time chef. The end settlement required her to admit to a more minor charge of “intentionally exploiting the mistake of someone else,” specifically by misleading officials who didn’t know she had chefs on the government payroll. The settlement also reduced the overspending charge to $50,000.

The sentencing resolves just one of the many corruption cases enveloping the prime minister’s family, who have a reputation for leading indulgent lives at public expense. Benjamin Netanyahu is facing an indictment on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, awaiting a hearing scheduled for early October. The prime minister is accused of accepting gifts from billionaires, as well as making promises to a major newspaper in exchange for favorable coverage. He has denied any wrongdoing.