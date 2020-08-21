Sarah Cooper Crashes DNC With Brutal Trump Impression
COMEDIAN-IN-CHIEF
Comedian and TikTok sensation Sarah Cooper made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention, debuting a new video in which she lip-synced to one of President Donald Trump’s latest rants about mail-in voting.
When she was done mocking the president, Cooper said into the camera, “Let me put this in my own words. I’ve heard Donald Trump say some pretty unhinged things. I’ve heard them over and over and over again. But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting during a pandemic.”
“Here’s the truth,” she continued. “Donald Trump doesn’t want any of us to vote because he knows he can’t win fair and square. So whether you plan to vote by mail or in person, wearing your mask, it is your vote and it’s your right. Don’t let Donald Trump take that away from you.”