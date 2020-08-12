Sarah Cooper, Trump Impressionist in Chief, Is Getting Her Own Netflix Special
TREMENDOUS!
Sarah Cooper might be Donald Trump’s least favorite comedian right now—and she’s on a hot streak. On Wednesday, not even 24 hours after her guest-hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Variety reports that Cooper has set her very own Netflix special to debut this fall, with Natasha Lyonne on board to direct.
Cooper has become a viral sensation during quarantine, as videos of her lip-synching along with various rambling Trump briefings have taken Twitter by storm. Her Netflix special, titled Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, will come from executive producers including Maya Rudolph, Cooper and Lyonne, and Paula Pell. Variety reports the special will include “short interviews, sketches,” and vignettes, and will feature Cooper and a selection of guests tackling “politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects.”
As Cooper told The Daily Beast during an interview in May, the inspiration behind her Trump impression has been the realization that he might just be the ultimate bullshit artist. It reminded her of the corporate world’s best ramblers, whom she parodied in her book 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings: How to Get By Without Even Trying.
“I’ve always been jealous of those people,” Cooper said. “I think it was just fun for me, being so opposite from who Trump is but being able to say what he’s saying—and really pointing out the fact that I could never get away with talking like this. That was kind of what was really intriguing to me.”