Sarah, Duchess of York, Is Recovering After Breast Cancer Surgery

Sarah, Duchess of York, popularly known as “Fergie,” has had surgery following a diagnosis of breast cancer.

Her spokesperson told the Sun, which first reported the news: “Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. The duchess is receiving the best medical care, and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family. The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

One friend told the Sun that the Duchess’ prognosis was good because the breast cancer was detected early. The friend said: “It’s been a difficult time, but she is very grateful to the medical staff who carried out the mammogram and detected it early and the medical staff who looked after her these last few days, she is incredibly thankful.”

The U.K. Press Association said the Duchess, 63, had left the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Sunday, which has been treating members of the royal family for decades.

The Sun said the Duchess was now back home at Royal Lodge in Windsor, the home she shares with ex-husband and good friend Prince Andrew—which King Charles reportedly wants Andrew to vacate.

Before she went into hospital, the Duchess recorded an episode of her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, in which she talks about her diagnosis. It will be released tomorrow, Monday.