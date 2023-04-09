Sarah Ferguson Got a ‘Dog Whisperer’ to Help Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Grieve
‘I MISS HER TOO’
Sarah Ferguson, who with ex-husband Prince Andrew took on Queen Elizabeth’s corgis after her death, says the dogs can “sense the late queen’s presence,” and have been helped in grieving their late owner by a “dog whisperer.” In a ghosted first-person piece in The Sunday Times this weekend in support of her new book, A Most Intriguing Lady, Fergie says: “People have picked me up for saying that the corgis can sense the late queen’s presence at Royal Lodge, Windsor, but it’s true. Her dogs, Muick and Sandy, whom we’ve adopted, often do bark at nothing, which makes me think that Queen Elizabeth is passing by and laughing. I’m not being weird. They’ve settled in well, partly because I used to accompany the Queen when she took them for walks, so they remember me... I consulted a dog whisperer when they arrived, on how you deal with canine grieving. He said you have to give them space. And I’ve noticed that at night they do like their own space. I respect that they probably do miss her. I miss her too.” Asked how the corgis got on with her five Norfolk terriers, Ferguson said: “The Norfolks are pretty cross actually because they don’t have such nice dog beds. The corgis’ beds are beautiful and royal blue.”