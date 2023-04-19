Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, may have missed out on an invite to the coronation of King Charles, but she has been awarded the consolation prize of being invited to attend the Windsor Castle concert as part of the VIP royal group.

The concert has reportedly struggled to attract talent, with Harry Styles otherwise engaged and and a rumored Spice Girls reunion not happening.

Confirmed acts include Take That, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

The Sun reports that Fergie will get a ticket to the concert despite having been passed over for an invite to the main event, the crowning of Charles and Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The paper also reports that Prince Andrew will attend the concert as the king continues his attempts to rehabilitate the prince, who settled a multimillion-dollar sex abuse case brought against him by a victim of Jeffrey Epstein last year.

Andrew’s friends have since protested his innocence, and Andrew has never admitted guilt.

The concert will be a family outing for the Yorks, with their daughters Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 33, also due to attend.

A royal insider told the Sun that while Fergie would “never have expected an invitation to the coronation,” she was “delighted to be joining the wider family for the coronation concert.”

The source said: “She cherishes those more relaxed times with the family and, contrary to some reports, is fully accepting of the situation.

“She did, of course, join the family for the Sandringham Christmas celebrations, so it’s clear there is no ill will in either direction. Quite the contrary.”

Fergie has been at pains in recent months to ally herself with the new king, saying: “He’s going to be an amazing king—and lovely Camilla by his side.”

She has also been keen to put some distance between herself and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying in one interview that individuals “can’t have it both ways” if they choose to leave the family. “You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You’re either in or out. But then don’t cry about not being invited to weddings. You chose to leave, now go and live it—and be it.”

In another interview she said: “I don’t really know Meghan. I haven’t really met her.”