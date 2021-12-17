Sarah Ferguson Wants Us to Know She Will Always Love Prince Andrew, No Matter What

Prince Andrew has just had, whisper it, his best week in ages.

First his legal fight against Virginia Giuffre Roberts was given a boost by news that the presiding judge wants to publish Giuffre’s 2009 settlement with Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew’s attorneys argue its terms will release him from legal jeopardy.

Then he received some rare public, personal support. True, it came from the one woman who appears to be his only remaining public defender, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. But the very oddness of their ongoing post-divorce connection, especially the fact that they still live together in the same house—although, a source tells The Daily Beast, they live in “separate wings” of Royal Lodge and do not share a bedroom—makes it a defense which is more likely to actually cut through and reach the public.