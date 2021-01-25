CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Run for Governor of Arkansas: Reports

    HERE WE GO AGAIN

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will announce her run for governor of Arkansas on Monday, according to multiple reports. Sanders, 38, served as press secretary from 2017 to 2019 and in that time became notorious for lying repeatedly to the media—sometimes by her own admission—during her increasingly sparing briefings. Sanders’s father, Mike Huckabee, served as Arkansas’s governor from 1996 to 2007. Two other Republican candidates, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, have announced runs already.

    Read it at Politico