Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Run for Governor of Arkansas: Reports

Read it at Politico
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will announce her run for governor of Arkansas on Monday, according to multiple reports. Sanders, 38, served as press secretary from 2017 to 2019 and in that time became notorious for lying repeatedly to the media—sometimes by her own admission—during her increasingly sparing briefings. Sanders’s father, Mike Huckabee, served as Arkansas’s governor from 1996 to 2007. Two other Republican candidates, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, have announced runs already.