TAKING THE STAGE
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to Star in Broadway Revival of ‘Plaza Suite’
Real-life husband and wife Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will star on Broadway in a revival of Neil Simon’s play Plaza Suite. Broderick has a long history with Simon’s beloved material. The actor has previously starred in three of the prolific playwrights works on Broadway: Brighton Beach Memoirs (for which he won a Tony Award), The Odd Couple, and Biloxi Blues. Broderick also starred in the movie version of Biloxi Blues. The Plaza Suite production will be the couple’s second Broadway run together; they previously acted alongside each other in 1995’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.
A comedy, Plaza Suite dissects relationship issues inside New York City’s Plaza Hotel. Walter Matthau, another Simon favorite, and Maureen Stapleton starred in the 1971 movie adaptation. The 2019 revival, directed by John Benjamin Hickey, will first run at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in February before landing on The Great White Way for previews in March.