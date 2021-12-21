Sarah Jessica Parker, Co-Stars Finally Address Chris Noth Assault Allegations

Chris Noth’s co-stars from Sex and the City and And Just Like That... are breaking their silence about the sexual assault allegations against him, commending his accusers for coming forward.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis said in a tweet on Monday night.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing for them to do and we commend them for it.”

Kim Cattrall, who starred in SATC but did not appear in the reboot after a falling-out with Parker, did not sign the statement and has not yet spoken out about the scandal.

Three women—two of whom spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and one of whom shared her story with The Daily Beast—have accused Noth of forcing himself on them.

One said she was assaulted at his West Hollywood apartment in 2004 and a second said he attacked her at his Greenwich Village home in 2015.

The third woman told The Daily Beast that she was an 18-year-old hostess at the Manhattan restaurant Da Marino when Noth groped and digitally penetrated her in a dark office in 2010.

“At first, it felt as though I was the only person in the universe who could hear me saying no,” the woman, now a tech executive, said.

Noth, 67, insisted his encounters with two of the women were consensual and claimed he never met the woman from Da Marino

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no —that is a line I did not cross,” he said in a statement last week. “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

By timing, Noth was apparently referring to his participation in And Just Like That... and the shocking scene in which his character, Mr.Big, dies while riding a Peloton.

Peloton put him in a wry ad after that episode but shelved the spot after the allegations emerged. His agent and the CBS show The Equalizer have also dropped him.