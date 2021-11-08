Sarah Jessica Parker Scorns Ageism Surrounding ‘Sex and the City’ Revival
‘REVOLUTIONARY’
Sarah Jessica Parker responded to ageist criticism and speculation surrounding the upcoming Sex and the City sequel series, dismissing online malice as “misogynist chatter.” The star and executive producer of And Just Like That…, which drops on HBO Max in December, sat down with Vogue to discuss, among other things, the radical fact that the show will star three women in their 50s. “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” Parker told Vogue, clapping on each word for emphasis.
She went on to lightly mock recent online obsession over whether she had “enough” gray hair or wrinkles, adding, “It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better.
“I know what I look like. I have no choice,” Parker concluded. “What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?” Other members of the creative team agreed with her. “I think it’s revolutionary to do a show about middle-aged women,” writer Samantha Irby said, “with their aging lady bodies.”