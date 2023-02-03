Sarah Michelle Gellar Says ‘Steamy’ Lesbian Kiss Cut From ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie
‘THE WORLD WANTS TO SEE IT’
Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Daphne in the 2002 live-action film Scooby-Doo, said a “steamy” kiss between her character and Linda Cardellini’s Velma was shot and then cut from the film’s final release. “I feel like the world wants to see it. I don’t know where it is,” Gellar said on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. According to Gellar, the original version also included a joke about Freddie Prinze Jr.’s character, Fred, being gay. “Daphne and Fred were having a fight and I yell at him, ‘That ascot makes you look gay!’... They cut that, too,” Gellar said. Both bits were part of a plan by director James Gunn to make the film “less family-friendly” that was a major draw for the lead actors but was largely overruled for the movie’s theatrical release. After years of ambiguous portrayals of Velma’s sexuality, she was finally officially revealed to be a lesbian in last year’s animated film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!