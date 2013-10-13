Sarah Palin Campaigns in New Jersey

CHEAT SHEET
Steven Lonegan is really bringing in the big guns. Sarah Palin took the Tea Party Express bus to New Jersey on Saturday to campaign for the Republican senate candidate, who trails Cory Booker by double digits. The special election will be held Wednesday for the late Frank Lautenberg’s seat. It had long been considered a lock for Booker—but recent polls put Lonegan within 12 points of Booker (which was actually way less than everyone thought). Palin tried to frame the race as a way to send a message to President Obama—especially in a blue state (well as blue a state can be with Chris Christie as governor can be) like New Jersey. Oh, and Palin said Lautenberg’s memory as a WWII vet is being “dishonored” by Congress.