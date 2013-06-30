Sarah Palin Open to Leaving GOP

CHEAT SHEET
But who would headline CPAC then? Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin suggested on Twitter on Saturday that she’s open to leaving the Republican Party for the so-called Freedom Party with conservative talk-show host Mark Levin. After receiving a question via Twitter for a Fox News panel, Palin said she “loves the name” of the Freedom Party, and she could see a mass exodus from the Republican Party “if the GOP continues to back away from the planks in our platform.” Oh, Sarah: don’t tease the GOP like this, it’s been a rough year for them.