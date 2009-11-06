Sarah Palin Will Not Be Photographed

CHEAT SHEET
Sarah Palin may believe in a right to life, but she does not, apparently, think there is a right to cellphones: Attendees of Sarah Palin’s speech on Friday night to the Wisconsin Right to Life will be unable to carry cellphones, cameras, laptops, or recording devices. The press will also be barred from attendance. Tickets to the event cost $30. “You know, for someone who claims to be a rogue and isn’t afraid of what other people think, it really is sort of hypocritical to not let the media, the press cover your event,” said Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Mike Tate. The state’s Republican chairman said he was excited for Palin’s visit, but stressed his party has nothing to do with the limitations.