Sarah Palin’s Back on Twitter

She's ba-ack. After a several-month Twitter hiatus, during which fans were forced to look elsewhere for updates from the former vice-presidential candidate, Sarah Palin has promised to return to the social network as she takes to the road to promote her new book, Going Rogue. After pledging to Tweet regularly about her upcoming projects when she resigned from the governorship of Alaska in July, she went rogue and made regular updates on Facebook instead. But in a surprise Monday announcement, Palin told friends and followers on Facebook that she would maintain her Twitter from the road; her post, which also announced new dates on the book tour, was "liked" by 3,218 people. "SarahPalinUSA," the Wasilla resident's new Twitter account, currently has 0 Tweets but over 10,000 followers.
