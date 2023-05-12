CHEAT SHEET
    Sarah Silverman Mourns Father, Who Died Days After His Wife

    Comedian Sarah Silverman is mourning her father, Donald, who died this week, just days after his wife passed. “All the sisters, and grandkids surrounded him with love and singing and very dark fucked up jokes this final week. But ultimately, he wanted to be with his love, Janice, who we lost last Monday,” Silverman wrote on Instagram. “He always said he was the richest man in the world because of his family, and he was.” Silverman, who called her dad “Schleppy,” often referred to him in her writing and comedy—and she was also close to her stepmother, Janice, who was married to her father for 40 years.

