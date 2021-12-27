Attorney Sarah Weddington, Who Won Roe v. Wade Case, Dies at 76
R.I.P.
Sarah Weddington, the attorney who successfully argued the Roe v. Wade case at the Supreme Court in 1973, has died. She was 76. “Sarah Weddington died this morning after a series of health issues,” Susan Hays, a former Weddington student, wrote Sunday on Twitter, in a statement that was later confirmed by the Dallas Morning News. “With Linda Coffee, she filed the first case of her legal career, Roe v Wade, fresh out of law school. She was my professor… the best writing instructor I ever had, and a great mentor.” At the age of 27, Weddington argued the landmark case, which the high court is now reconsidering. “Ironically, she worked on the case because law firms would not hire women in the early 70s, leaving her with lots of time for good trouble,” Hays added.