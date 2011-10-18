Sarandon Slammed for Pope Comments

CHEAT SHEET
Looks like Susan Sarandon won’t be invited to the Vatican anytime soon. The actress called Pope Benedict XVI a Nazi at the Hamptons Film Festival this weekend—and now the Catholic League is demanding an apology. William Donohue, the president of the Catholic League of America, called Sarandon’s comment “obscene” and said “sadly, this is what we’ve come to expect from her.” The Anti-Defamation League also called for an apology, calling her comments “deeply offensive.” During an interview with actor Bob Balaban, Sarandon said she sent a copy of the book Dead Man Walking to the pope, and then clarified she meant “the last one, not this Nazi one we have now.”