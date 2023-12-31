Student’s Epic Takedown of Bridget Ziegler Is Perfection

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The scandal involving ‘Don’t Say Gay’ proponent Bridget Ziegler, who has been accused of being involved in a years-long three-way sexual relationship with a woman accusing her husband of rape, kicked up a gear at a recent Sarasota town meeting.

Former Pine View School student Zander Moricz, who is gay, confronted Ziegler, who he said had once retweeted a hate article about him while he was in high school.

“You are a reminder that some people view politics as a service to others while some view it as an opportunity for themselves. On this board, you have spent public funds that could have been used to increase teacher pay to change our district lines for political gain, remove books from schools, target trans and queer children, erase Black history and elevate your political career all while sending your children to private schools because you do not believe in the public school system that you’ve been leading,” he said.

“My question is, why doesn’t an elected official using our money to harm our students and our teachers for her gain, seem to matter as much to us as her having a threesome? Bridget Ziegler, you do not deserve to be on the Sarasota County School Board, but you do not deserve to be removed from it for having a threesome. That defeats the lesson we’ve been trying to teach you, which is that a politician’s job is to serve their community, not to police personal lives. So to be extra clear, Bridget, you deserve to be fired from your job because you are terrible at your job not because you had sex with a woman.”

“Bravo,” said The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie. “If that wasn’t a fucking read, oh my God.”

“Try to live your life where no one can say that about you,” co-host Andy Levy suggested.

“What did they say? Live your life in a way that people are not rejoicing at your demise or your death. Everything that he said was facts. Who gives a shit who you are sleeping with? You people are the only ones that care who other people are sleeping with. We do not,” Moodie said. “We care about book bans and racism and discrimination and homophobia and transphobia and spreading of hate. And like, he’s absolutely right. You deserve to lose your job, but we should be clear as to why you’re losing your job. And it’s not that, oh my God, these people make me sick.”

“There’s a thing he said that just needs to be like a universal thing and that is that you cannot sit on a school board if you send your kids to private school,” Levy said.

