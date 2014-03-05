SAT Drops Obligatory Essays

CHEAT SHEET
High schoolers, rejoice! The dreaded SATs just got a major makeover. On Wednesday, the College Board announced it would eliminate obligatory essays, the penalty for guessing wrong, and obscure vocabulary words. Both the SAT and the ACT “have become disconnected from the work of our high schools," said David Coleman, president of the College Board. New programs to help low-income students were also announced, including free online practice tests, and waiving fees for applications to four colleges.