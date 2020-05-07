‘Saturday Night Live’ Teases Early Season Finale With a Blooper Reel

Read it at Deadline
Saturday Night Live’s “At Home” specials have been an innovative answer to the novel coronavirus pandemic—but this weekend, the venerated sketch show will wrap its 45th season early with one final installment. NBC has teased the finale with a blooper reel that shows off some of the cast’s funniest at-home flubs—including toppling cameras and a falling green screen.
SNL’s last studio episode, featuring Daniel Craig as host, aired on March 7. After a couple weeks off-air, the series returned on April 11 with a freshly recovered Tom Hanks as emcee. Then, on April 25, came Brad Pitt—whose impersonation of Dr. Anthony Fauci earned a shout-out from the man himself.