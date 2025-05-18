Politics

Colin Jost Skewers ‘Grim Reaper’ Vance at Pope Inaugural Mass

OMEN OF DEATH

The ‘SNL’ Weekend Update host joked about the vice president’s attire at the upcoming ceremony.

Jasmine Venet
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Colin Jost joked that JD Vance might kill Pope Leo at his then-upcoming inaugural mass.

“The White House also announced that Vice President JD Vance will travel to the Vatican for Pope Leo’s inaugural mass,” Jost said during the “Weekend Update” portion of Saturday Night Live‘s series finale.

An image of the VP dressed as the grim reaper then appeared on screen, setting off peals of laughter from the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not a huge fan of his outfit,” he added.

Pope Leo Sets Up Trump Showdown With Demand About MigrantsIT'S PERSONAL
Janna Brancolini
Pope Leo XIV presides over his first mass as pope on May 9 at the Sistine Chapel.

The grim reaper outfit was a reference to commentary over Vance’s last visit to the Vatican in April, when Pope Francis died hours after meeting with the vice president. Comedians and online commentators alike have since joked that Vance killed Francis.

Pope Leo XIV and JD Vance.
Pope Leo greeted Vance at his inaugural mass as the new pontiff. Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty

Last week, SNL also joked about the vice president’s final visit with Francis, James Austin Johnson’s Trump saying that Vance has “got the Midas touch but for bad things.”

“We like Pope Leo. We hope he does what we want,” he said. “Otherwise, I’ll have to send JD back to do his thing. Remember the last time JD met the pope?”

Johnson also noted that Vance “meets the pope, dead! Goes to India, war! He joins my campaign, Trump wins! He’s really incredible, bad things happen in threes.”

JD Vance visits Pope Francis in April.
JD Vance visits Pope Francis in April. Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Francis was publicly critical of the Trump administration during his papacy, a sentiment Leo echoed during his inaugural speech Sunday.

“In this our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth‘s resources and marginalizes the poorest,” he said in Italian.

Trump Wants Credit for the Election of Pope Leo XIVME ME ME
Julia Ornedo
Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the UK, but it was more of a framework as negotiations are ongoing.

Among those in attendance at Sunday’s mass were Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with Trump notably absent.

Before assuming his role as pope, Leo had expressed his criticism of the Trump administration on a now-deleted X account under his name, posting op-eds denouncing JD Vance and the administration.

Jasmine Venet

Jasmine Venet

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Shares Unhinged Plan to Release ‘Terrorists’ On Justices’ Doorsteps
Jack Revell
PoliticsTrump Threatens ABC ‘SleazeBags’ Over Qatari Plane Coverage
Jack Revell
U.S. NewsRFK Jr.’s FDA Severely Restricts COVID Vaccine Use
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsPanicked Trump Lashes Walmart for Telling Truth on Tariffs
Liam Archacki
Media‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost Nails Michael Che—With Help From Scarlett Johansson—During Joke Swap
Michael Boyle